TOP STORIES

9 Town Transit Announces Bus Fare Increase From Jan. 2 AREAWIDE -- 9 Town Transit will increase its fares on all services beginning January 2, 2017. The increase will up the regular cash fare to $1.75 on bus routes and $3.50 on the Dial-A-Ride services and off-route trips. 9 Town Transit officials say the increase is necessary to help offset a … [Read More...]

Facility Rentals Available Year Round at High Hopes OLD LYME -- High Hopes Therapeutic Riding center located in Old Lyme CT opens its doors and grounds for facility rentals throughout the year. High Hopes is available for your special event from equestrian functions, corporate events, business meetings / retreats, weddings, receptions other … [Read More...]

Art Show at Maple & Main Benefits Town’s Emergency Fuel Fund; Opening Reception, Jan 6 CHESTER -- A wine and dessert opening party for an exhibit at Maple and Main Gallery devoted to paintings of Chester will be Friday, Jan. 6, from 6 to 8 p.m. A portion of all the sales will be given to Chester’s Emergency Fuel Fund, which is dependent on donations and which helps cover heating … [Read More...]

11th Annual Land Trusts’ Photo Contest Deadline is Jan. 31, 2017 AREAWIDE -- Five local land trusts invite amateur photographers of all ages to enter their favorite photographs of scenes in the towns of Essex, East Haddam, Salem, Lyme and Old Lyme in the Land Trusts Photo Contest. Children are especially encouraged to submit photos. Participants need not live in … [Read More...]

A la Carte: Pot Roast is Perfect Between the Holidays It has been a busy holiday season, beginning at Thanksgiving. I will light my candles on my menorah beginning Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, the first time I can remember Hanukkah beginning on Christmas Eve. (In the Jewish calendar, which sometimes has an extra month, Hanukkah can arrive from November … [Read More...]

She’s Back! Nicole Logan is Here Again With Another ‘Letter From Paris’ We are absolutely delighted to welcome back Nicole Prévost Logan and her Letter From Paris column! Nicole stayed longer than usual in Essex this year in order to see the outcome of the election and celebrate Thanksgiving. She has now returned to Paris and here is her first column of the 2016-17 … [Read More...]

Deep River’s Barb Erni Honored as Literacy Volunteers “Unsung Hero” DEEP RIVER -- Literacy Volunteers Valley Shore has announced that Barb Erni of Deep River has been awarded this year’s “Unsung Hero” award at the LVVS annual Holiday Social on Dec. 13. Her many contributions throughout the years have helped both tutors and students to improving English language … [Read More...]

Dogs on the Docks Proceeds Benefit Local Rescue, Homeward Bound CT ESSEX -- The Connecticut River Museum and Essex Board of Trade are pleased to award Homeward Bound CT $100. The money was raised from the proceeds of the 2016 Dogs on the Dock event. Each year the proceeds from the event are donated to a local shelter or rescue organization. The Connecticut … [Read More...]

Essex, Old Lyme Churches State Clearly That All Parishioners are Welcome ESSEX and OLD LYME -- A new sign (see above) in front of the First Congregational Church of Essex, a member church of the United Church of Christ, includes the usual notation for the church with its name, year of formation -- in this case -- 1852, and then these words, "An Open and Affirming … [Read More...]