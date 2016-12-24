TOP STORIES
9 Town Transit Announces Bus Fare Increase From Jan. 2
December 24, 2016 By admin
AREAWIDE -- 9 Town Transit will increase its fares on all services beginning January 2, 2017. The increase will up the regular cash fare to $1.75 on bus routes and $3.50 on the Dial-A-Ride services and off-route trips. 9 Town Transit officials say the increase is necessary to help offset a … [Read More...]
Facility Rentals Available Year Round at High Hopes
December 23, 2016 By admin
OLD LYME -- High Hopes Therapeutic Riding center located in Old Lyme CT opens its doors and grounds for facility rentals throughout the year. High Hopes is available for your special event from equestrian functions, corporate events, business meetings / retreats, weddings, receptions other … [Read More...]
Art Show at Maple & Main Benefits Town’s Emergency Fuel Fund; Opening Reception, Jan 6
December 23, 2016 By admin
CHESTER -- A wine and dessert opening party for an exhibit at Maple and Main Gallery devoted to paintings of Chester will be Friday, Jan. 6, from 6 to 8 p.m. A portion of all the sales will be given to Chester’s Emergency Fuel Fund, which is dependent on donations and which helps cover heating … [Read More...]
FRA Endorses High Speed Rail Route Through Old Lyme, But With a Tunnel; Courtney, Malloy, Blumenthal, Murphy Express Strong Opposition to Plan
December 16, 2016 By admin
AREAWIDE -- The Federal Rail Authority (FRA) today released the Tier 1 Final Environmental Impact Statement (Tier 1 Final EIS) for NEC FUTURE and it is now available for download at www.necfuture.com. The preferred route includes the controversial Old Saybrook to Kenyon, R.I., by-pass which runs … [Read More...]
11th Annual Land Trusts’ Photo Contest Deadline is Jan. 31, 2017
December 16, 2016 By admin
AREAWIDE -- Five local land trusts invite amateur photographers of all ages to enter their favorite photographs of scenes in the towns of Essex, East Haddam, Salem, Lyme and Old Lyme in the Land Trusts Photo Contest. Children are especially encouraged to submit photos. Participants need not live in … [Read More...]
A la Carte: Pot Roast is Perfect Between the Holidays
December 16, 2016 By Lee White
It has been a busy holiday season, beginning at Thanksgiving. I will light my candles on my menorah beginning Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, the first time I can remember Hanukkah beginning on Christmas Eve. (In the Jewish calendar, which sometimes has an extra month, Hanukkah can arrive from November … [Read More...]
She’s Back! Nicole Logan is Here Again With Another ‘Letter From Paris’
December 16, 2016 By admin
We are absolutely delighted to welcome back Nicole Prévost Logan and her Letter From Paris column! Nicole stayed longer than usual in Essex this year in order to see the outcome of the election and celebrate Thanksgiving. She has now returned to Paris and here is her first column of the 2016-17 … [Read More...]
Reynolds Subaru Presents NADA ‘Ambassadors Grant’ to Estuary’s MOW Program in Memory of Gary Reynolds
December 9, 2016 By admin
AREAWIDE -- The Estuary Council of Seniors recently received, through Reynolds Subaru, the Ambassadors Grant from the National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) in memory of Gary Reynolds, owner of Reynolds Garage & Marine Inc. in Lyme, CT. Gary Reynolds was well known for his distinguished … [Read More...]
Deep River’s Barb Erni Honored as Literacy Volunteers “Unsung Hero”
December 9, 2016 By admin
DEEP RIVER -- Literacy Volunteers Valley Shore has announced that Barb Erni of Deep River has been awarded this year’s “Unsung Hero” award at the LVVS annual Holiday Social on Dec. 13. Her many contributions throughout the years have helped both tutors and students to improving English language … [Read More...]
Dogs on the Docks Proceeds Benefit Local Rescue, Homeward Bound CT
December 9, 2016 By admin
ESSEX -- The Connecticut River Museum and Essex Board of Trade are pleased to award Homeward Bound CT $100. The money was raised from the proceeds of the 2016 Dogs on the Dock event. Each year the proceeds from the event are donated to a local shelter or rescue organization. The Connecticut … [Read More...]
Essex, Old Lyme Churches State Clearly That All Parishioners are Welcome
December 9, 2016 By Jerome Wilson
ESSEX and OLD LYME -- A new sign (see above) in front of the First Congregational Church of Essex, a member church of the United Church of Christ, includes the usual notation for the church with its name, year of formation -- in this case -- 1852, and then these words, "An Open and Affirming … [Read More...]
Essex Garden Club Decorates the Town for the Holidays
December 8, 2016 By admin
ESSEX -- In preparation for the holidays, the Essex Garden club members decorated merchant window boxes, the “silent Policeman” and tubs of the villages of Essex . Using a variety of evergreen cuttings from members and other generous donors from the community, the Garden Club helped the town put … [Read More...]
Letter to the Editor: Ivoryton Library Board of Trustees Thanks Community for Tremendous Support of Pumpkin Chase
