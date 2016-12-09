9 Town Transit Announces Bus Fare Increase From Jan. 2 

by

AREAWIDE — 9 Town Transit will increase its fares on all services beginning January 2, 2017. The increase will up the regular cash fare to $1.75 on bus routes and $3.50 on the Dial-A-Ride services and off-route trips.

9 Town Transit officials say the increase is necessary to help offset a decrease in funding from the Connecticut Department of Transportation. The fares were last increased in 2012.

The increase will be offset by the introduction of a senior and disabled fare. It will allow seniors 65 or over and people with disabilities to ride any bus route for $.85, or $31 for unlimited trips with a monthly pass. To qualify, a Medicare card or a Connecticut reduced fare I.D. must be shown on boarding. I.D.’s can be obtained by visiting www.9towntransit.com. Seniors 60 and over residing in the region will still be able to obtain and utilize 9 Town Transit Senior Fare Cards.

For a full listing of the new fare schedule or to purchase passes and tickets, visit www.9towntransit.com.

For more information, call 9 Town Transit at 860-510-0429.