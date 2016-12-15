All Welcome at Christmas Eve Service at Ivoryton Congregational Church

by

IVORYTON — All are invited to join with the Ivoryton Congregational Church at 57 Main St., Ivoryton,

in its celebration of Christmas Eve Candlelight and Carols on Saturday, Dec. 24, at 5 p.m.

Pastor John Van Epps will lead the celebration.

The Meditation will be “Poetry of Christmas” and the organist will be Donna Stamm.

Special Music will be provided by Cooper Kendall, tenor soloist, who will sing “O Holy Night”

The service will conclude with the candle lighting service and “Silent Night”

All are welcome

The church is handicapped accessible.