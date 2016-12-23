Art Show at Maple & Main Benefits Town’s Emergency Fuel Fund; Opening Reception, Jan 6

by

CHESTER — A wine and dessert opening party for an exhibit at Maple and Main Gallery devoted to paintings of Chester will be Friday, Jan. 6, from 6 to 8 p.m.

A portion of all the sales will be given to Chester’s Emergency Fuel Fund, which is dependent on donations and which helps cover heating costs for residents who can’t meet their fuel bills.

The show, depicting paintings of the downtown as well as creeks, barns, the riverfront and houses, will be in the Stone Gallery through Jan. 22.

The opening party on Jan. 6 also celebrates the First Friday of the new year. Galleries, shops and restaurants mark the First Friday of each month by staying open until 8 p.m. and offering special events and treats.

The Chester Show opens Wednesday, Jan 4, and closes Sunday, Jan. 22.

Maple and Main Gallery, at One Maple Street, is open Wednesday and Thursday from noon to 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information, visit mapleandmaingallery.com; 860-526-6065; visit the gallery on Facebook and Instagram.