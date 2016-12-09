Centerbrook Architects Lecture Series Continues Tonight

by

Although until the end of the twentieth century there were relatively few women architects, women have long played an important role in the shaping of the built environment. This lecture, on Friday, Dec. 9, at 7 p.m. in The Cube at Centerbrook Architects, will focus upon four women who were committed to innovative design, which they championed in civic and commercial as well as domestic settings.

Candace Wheeler contributed to the decoration of the Mark Twain House in Hartford and was responsible for the interior of the Women’s Building at the world’s fair held in Chicago in 1893.

Catherine Cranston, the most successful Scottish businesswoman of her day, hired Charles Rennie Mackintosh and his wife Margaret MacDonald to assist in the design of her chain of tearooms.

The second woman to graduate with an architecture degree from MIT, and the first licensed to practice in Illinois, Marion Mahony Griffin made crucial contributions to the career of her first employer, Frank Lloyd Wright, and to the design of the Australian capital of Canberra.

The Irish designer Eileen Gray designed and furnished E1027, a house in the south of France that is now widely acknowledged as one of the most important European dwellings of the interwar years.

These women stretched the boundaries of convention to create some of the most modern places of their time in ways that continue to inspire today.

Kathleen James-Chakraborty is the Vincent Scully Visiting Professor of Architectural History at the Yale School of Architecture and Professor of Art History at University College Dublin. She was educated at Yale and at the University of Pennsylvania. Her books include India in Art in Ireland (Routledge, 2016), Architecture since 1400 (University of Minnesota Press, 2014), Bauhaus Culture from Weimar to the Cold War (University of Minnesota Press, 2006), and German Architecture for a Mass Audience (Routledge, 2000).

This program is free and open to the public. Call the Essex Library at (860) 767-1560 for more information or to register. The program will be held in The Cube at Centerbrook Architects, 67 Main St. in Centerbrook.