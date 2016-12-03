Deep River Congregational Church Hosts 50th Annual Ye Olde English Christmas Faire This Weekend

by

DEEP RIVER — Help Deep River Congregational Church, 1 Church Street, Deep River, celebrate its 50 th Annual Ye Olde English Christmas Faire!

Festivities begin this evening, Friday, Dec. 2 , with Dessert by Candlelight – enjoy homemade desserts and beverage in a delightful atmosphere for only $5.00 a plate! Two seatings are available at 5:30 and 7 p.m. and tickets can be purchased at the church office.

Tomorrow, Saturday, Dec. 3 is the Big Event! Ye Olde English Christmas Faire is open from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. , where you can shop for unique gift baskets, homemade pies and sweets, live wreaths, home décor, handcrafted ornaments, knitted and crocheted items, as well as, specialty & gently used treasures. Don’t forget to take home some homemade soup or chili and homemade bread! Santa will be paying a visit, plus we have crafts for kids and a restaurant service breakfast and lunch.