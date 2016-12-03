December 30, 2016

Deep River Congregational Church Hosts 50th Annual Ye Olde English Christmas Faire This Weekend

December 3, 2016
christmas-faire-helen-piano7303
DEEP RIVER — Help Deep River Congregational Church, 1 Church Street, Deep River, celebrate its 50th Annual Ye Olde English Christmas Faire!
Festivities begin this evening, Friday, Dec. 2, with Dessert by Candlelight – enjoy homemade desserts and beverage in a delightful atmosphere for only $5.00 a plate!  Two seatings are available at 5:30 and 7 p.m. and tickets can be purchased at the church office.
Tomorrow, Saturday, Dec. 3 is the Big Event!  Ye Olde English Christmas Faire is open from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., where you can shop for unique gift baskets, homemade pies and sweets, live wreaths, home décor, handcrafted ornaments, knitted and crocheted items, as well as, specialty & gently used treasures.  Don’t forget to take home some homemade soup or chili and homemade bread!  Santa will be paying a visit, plus we have crafts for kids and a restaurant service breakfast and lunch.
The festivities continue on Sunday, Dec. 4, with a wonderful Christmas Concert at 3 p.m., featuring Bil Groth – tickets for the concert are; adults $10, children (6-12) $5 and children under 5 – free.  Tickets can be purchased in the church office.  If you have questions, visit www.deeprivercc.org or call the church office at (860) 526-5045.
Filed Under: Deep River