Essex Land Trust Hosts Canfield Woods Hike Tomorrow

ESSEX — Hike the Land Trust’s largest preserve and explore its trails on Saturday, Dec. 10. Meet at 9 a.m. at Book Hill Woods Rd. entrance, off Book Hill Rd., Essex.

Shared by Deep River and Essex, Canfield/Meadow Woods Nature Preserve is made up of more than 300 acres of hilly, forested land with a wide variety of terrain. Moderate hike of up to 1 1/2 hours. All welcome. Bad weather cancels.

Seventeen trails wind through mixed old and new growth forest, and the preserve’s many rocky outcroppings are a highlight. Much of the property is former farmland and the old fields are still delineated by a network of stonewalls and roads. The remains of an old stone quarry can be found in the Deep River section. Most of the original land was acquired through donation from Mr. and Mrs. Earl Canfield.

The preserve abounds with white-tailed deer and grey and red fox as well as flocks of wild turkeys. A population of small rodents attracts hawks and owls, too.