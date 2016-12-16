Haynes Materials is Site for State Police Annual Toy Drive, Collection Runs Through Dec. 22

by

DEEP RIVER — Haynes Materials, located at 24 Woodbury Rd., Deep River (in cooperation with the Deep River Resident State Troopers) is collecting new and unwrapped toys as part of the Connecticut State Police Annual Toy Drive benefiting local children in need.

During this holiday season, donations of new and unwrapped toys, stuffed animals, games and books for children of all ages may be dropped off at Haynes Materials Deep River Quarry.

Donations for teens are especially needed and items such as Word search, crossword or Sudoku puzzle books are suggested as well as Head phones or ear buds, journals, and craft kits are highly recommended as well as Gift Cards in small denominations ($5 to $10).

“We are very excited to participate as a collection center for this worthy cause” said Patrick Haynes, VP of Haynes Materials, Collection boxes are conveniently set up and we are here to help.”

In addition, for every toy donated, Haynes Group will be donating $2 to the local food bank to ensure they have added funds during this holiday season. “We are fortunate to be able to give back to the community that has supported us all these years” said Tom Haynes, President. “The local food bank provides such a wonderful service and we want to support them in their efforts.”

The toy drive will run daily right up until Dec. 22 to ensure plenty of time for items to be distributed before the holiday weekend. For your convenience Haynes Materials is open weekdays from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.