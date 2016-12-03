Enjoy Trees, Trains & Traditions at Deep River Historical Society Today

DEEP RIVER — The Deep River Historical Society (DRHS) at 245 Main Street presents the 4th Annual Festival of Trees Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Dec. 1-3, from 5 to 8 p.m. daily.
Enjoy some holiday fun for the whole family! This event is free to the public — the DRHS considers it their gift to the community.
Lights will be glowing in the beautiful rooms of the Stone House and Carriage House as it is decorated for the Festival of Trees, Trains & Traditions. A special train layout is being designed by Trustee member Frank Santoro for viewing along with many trees that are decorated with specific themes from different civic organizations in Deep River. Participants will be able to vote for their favorite themed categories.
Donations of non-perishable food for the Deep River Pantry are much appreciated.