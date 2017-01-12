Acton Library Hosts Exhibition by Daniel Dahlstrom with Artist Reception, Jan. 21

by

The Acton Public Library at 60 Old Boston Post Rd., Old Saybrook, presents an exhibit of oil paintings by Daniel Dahlstrom of Chester. Dahlstrom brings his works to the library gallery and the second floor Grady Thomas room through Wednesday, Jan. 25.

On Saturday, Jan. 21, at 11 a.m., Dahlstrom will host a meet and greet featuring a demonstration of his painting.

For further information, call 860-395-3184 or visit the library during regular hours: Monday through Thursday 10 – 8, Friday and Saturday 10 – 5.