Acton Library Hosts Two Movie Series, Opens with “An American in Paris,” Jan. 13

OLD SAYBROOK — The Acton Public Library in Old Saybrook will be hosting two film series on Fridays beginning this January and running through May of 2017 using new film projection equipment and a new twelve foot movie screen in the Grady Thomas Room.

“Explore the World Through Arts and Adventure” will run second Fridays at 1pm and will include films that explore other countries and cultures through various art forms such as dance and music, and through adventure. The series will begin on Jan. 13 with An American in Paris followed by Seven Years in Tibet on Feb. 10; White Nights on March 10; Out of Africa on April 7 (first Friday due to April 14th closing); and the final film on May 12 will be a announced on the APL website and in the library.

“The School Series” will run fourth Fridays also at 1pm and will include artistically and historically educational films. Local school groups will be invited to join for these films at Acton. This series will begin on January 27 with Fantasia followed by Constitution USA with Peter Sagal on Feburary 24; O. Henry’s Full House on March 24, Selma on April 28; and the final film on May 26 will also be announced on the APL website and in the library.

For more information, call The Acton Library at 860-395-3184, or visit the library during regular hours: Monday through Thursday 10am – 8:00pm, Friday and Saturday 9am – 5pm or visit on-line at www.actonlibrary.org .