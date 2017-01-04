Deep River Public Library Hosts Calligraphy Class, Jan. 25

by

DEEP RIVER — The Deep River Public Library will be hosting a calligraphy class on Wednesday, Jan. 25, at 6:30 pm.

Calligraphy is the art of writing beautifully. Come learn how to draw letters and transform your writing into a work of art. Calligraphy is a great way to add flair to cards, personal correspondence and special notes. The way you hold your pen and touch it to paper makes each alphabet uniquely your own.

In this fun class you will learn the technique for one of the calligraphic alphabets and become familiar with the instruments of calligraphy including felt-tip calligraphy pens, template sheets and calligraphy paper. You will leave knowing the fundamentals of calligraphy and you will have a beautiful interpretation of your name by your own hand.

Ned Farrell will be instructing the course. He is the co-owner of the Bee Company of Clinton, Conn. Ned has been doing calligraphy for years. There is a $5 fee for supplies, including a pen, template and calligraphy paper, which will be yours to keep.

To register, call the library at 860-526-6039.