Essex Library Presents Talk on ‘The State of the Coast Guard,’ Jan 14

ESSEX — The United States has the largest system of ports, waterways, and coastal seas in the world, which includes some 95,000 miles of coastline, 26,000 miles of commercial waterways that serve 361 ports; 3,700 marine terminals (ranging from marinas to mega-ports); and 25,000 miles of inland and coastal waterways. The Coast Guard protects: those on the sea; the United States from threats delivered by sea; and the sea itself.

On Saturday, Jan. 14, at 1 p.m., Capt. Greg Wisener will present an illustrated overview of the state of the U.S. Coast Guard including the efforts currently taken and those being developed for future needs to ensure a secure nation, prosperous markets and thriving oceans.

Captain Wisener is a 1991 graduate of the United States Coast Guard Academy and currently serves as the Commanding Officer of the United States Coast Guard Leadership Development Center. He has 13 years of sea service time with afloat assignments that include being Commanding Officer aboard USCGC Forward (WMEC 911) from Portsmouth, Virginia from 2012 to 2014; Executive Officer aboard USCGC Morgenthau (WHEC 722) from Alameda, California from 2010 to 2012; two tours aboard USCG Barque Eagle (WIX 327) from New London, Connecticut as Operations Officer and then as Executive Officer; and two tours aboard USCGC Chase (WHEC 718) from San Pedro, California as Deck Watch Officer and Weapons Department Head.

Captain Wisener’s shore assignments include Operations Officer of the Pacific Strike Team Novato, California; Performance Branch Chief and Assistant Training Officer at Training Center Petaluma, California; Personnel Officer at Integrated Support Center San Pedro, California and Coast Guard Liaison Officer at U.S. Navy Training Systems Division, Orlando, Florida.

This program is free and open to the public. For more information or to register, please call the Essex Library at (860) 767-1560. The Essex Library is located at 33 West Ave. in Essex.