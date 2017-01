by

AREAWIDE — The Estuary Regional Senior Center at 220 Main St., Old Saybrook, has a Ballroom Dance Class that meets Thursday evenings at 6:30 p.m. The six-week class is $10 a class or six classes for $50.

It is a fun way to spend an hour and you can join with or without a partner.

For more information, call Amy at 860-227-5211