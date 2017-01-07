Literacy Volunteers Offer Sale on Self-Help, Cooking, Gardening, Exercise Books Through January

by

AREAWIDE — January brings new beginnings and a chance to “double down” on some good things as well. Literacy Volunteers Valley Shore (LVVS) features 50 percent off any cooking, gardening, self-help and exercise books in stock to help you keep those New Year’s Resolutions and the organization is continuing its “$5Bucks-a-Bag” promotion on specially selected books as well.

The LVVS bookstore has a large variety of hardcover, paperback, and children’s books that include selections by well-known authors and topics.

LVVS is located on the lower level of the Westbrook Library, 61 Goodspeed Drive. Book sale hours are Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. until noon.

Visit www.vsliteracy.org or call 860-399-0280. All book sales, promotion or otherwise, benefit the LVVS tutoring programs in English as a Second Language or Basic Reading.