Maple & Main Hosts Two New Shows, Opening Reception, Jan. 28

by

CHESTER – The Seventh Annual Winter Exhibit and the Second Annual Juried Show open at Maple and Main Gallery Thursday, Jan. 26, with a reception of wine and appetizers on Saturday, Jan. 28, from 4 to 8 p.m.

Both exhibits will showcase newly created art by over 100 artists in a vast variety of styles and medium from classic still lifes to impressionistic landscapes to large, vivid abstracts.

The Winter Exhibit will be hung on the ground floor of the gallery and in the Small Works room while the Juried Show will be in the lower level in the Stone and Joslow galleries.

Both shows run through April 2.

Maple and Main is open Wednesday and Thursday, noon to 6 p.m.; Friday, noon to 7 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. 860-526-6065; mapleandmain@att.net.

Visit mapleandmaingallery.com where there is a selection of works in both shows as well and on Facebook as well.