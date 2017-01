by

OLD SAYBROOK — Monday morning infant-parent classes are offered by The Children’s Tree Montessori School at 96 Essex Rd. in Old Saybrook.

In the class, caregivers learn how to observe their baby’s development and choose activities that optimally support development of language and movement. This class is directed by a certified Montessori teacher.

For more information, visit www.childrenstree.org or call 860-388-3536.