January 7, 2017

You are here: Home / Towns / Essex / More Than Eight Inches of Snow Forecast for Local Area Today

More Than Eight Inches of Snow Forecast for Local Area Today

January 7, 2017 by

A view of the snowfall in Essex taken yesterday, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017 by Jerome Wilson.

AREAWIDE — Yesterday Mother Nature gave us a foretaste of her plans for the weekend.  A scant couple of inches fell over the Tri-Town area, but sufficient to turn everything white and offer some wonderful winter photography opportunities, as the beautiful photo above demonstrates.

View of today’s snow-covered landscape in Essex. Photo by Jerome Wilson.

Today (Saturday, Jan. 7) the weather is a different story.  Winter Storm Helena has arrived bringing with her steadily falling snow since around 10 a.m.  — already at least eight inches have settled, causing slippery conditions and slow-moving traffic.

It is light, fluffy snow so when you finally step outside to shovel, it should not be too back-breaking … but nevertheless, please take care!

Share
Filed Under: Essex, Jerome Wilson, Newsletter, Outdoors, Top Story