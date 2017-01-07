More Than Eight Inches of Snow Forecast for Local Area Today

by

AREAWIDE — Yesterday Mother Nature gave us a foretaste of her plans for the weekend. A scant couple of inches fell over the Tri-Town area, but sufficient to turn everything white and offer some wonderful winter photography opportunities, as the beautiful photo above demonstrates.

Today (Saturday, Jan. 7) the weather is a different story. Winter Storm Helena has arrived bringing with her steadily falling snow since around 10 a.m. — already at least eight inches have settled, causing slippery conditions and slow-moving traffic.

It is light, fluffy snow so when you finally step outside to shovel, it should not be too back-breaking … but nevertheless, please take care!