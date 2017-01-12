Old Saybrook Library Announces Annual Poetry Contest, Entries Open Jan. 17

by

OLD SAYBROOK — The Acton Public Library, 60 Old Boston Post Rd., Old Saybrook, announces its 23rd Annual Poetry Competition. Submissions will be accepted from Jan. 17 through Feb. 21, 2017 at the Library.

The rules for participants are as follows:

Poems must be original and unpublished.

One poem per letter size page.

No more than 40 lines per poem.

All poems must have a title.

Author’s name, address, and phone number should appear on the back (not submitted to judges), students please add grade level.

Author must be a resident of Connecticut.

No more than three entries per person.

Open to all ages First Grade through adult.

The divisions are: Grades 1-3, Grades 4-6, Grades 7-8, Grades 9-12, and Adult.

Winning poets will read their poems and receive their awards during the Library’s annual Poetry Night, Wednesday April 26, 2017. The public is invited to attend.

Following Poetry Night, all entries will be on display in the Library through May.

Pick up an entry form at the Library or on our website, www.actonlibrary.org or call for more information.

The Library is open Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.