Sally Rothenhaus is Estuary’s ‘Artist of the Month’ for January

by

Sally Rothenhaus is a photographer and designer of unique photo gifts. Her photography journey began when she was 13- years-old and joined a photography club where she had access to a well-equipped darkroom and the technical and life wisdom of the other members who showed her how to ‘see’ in a way that extracts the interesting forms that are all around us, including in those places that are often overlooked.

Her preferred subjects are the large and small details found in nature, and the warmth and history of old things and people. You can see these themes in her ‘Pressing the Ancestors’ pieces; art panels, birdhouses, and jewelry.

‘Pressing the Ancestors’ transfers your original images (without any harm) into the surface of metal panels that are beautiful and extremely durable. The panels can be enjoyed anywhere, including humid environments and can be easily cleaned with no harm to the panel. Putting those images on jewelry and other artifacts is a great way to take those stories with you and to share them with others.

Meet Rothenhaus and tell her your stories at the Marshview Gallery Artist Reception on Friday, Jan. 13, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Estuary Council of Seniors, 220 Main St, Old Saybrook. All are welcome.

Light refreshments are served.

View her work online at www.cShoresal.com or photos.cShoresal.com.