Tri-Town Offers Parent-Toddler Play & Support Groups Starting Feb. 7

AREAWIDE — Tri-Town Youth Services, 56 High Street, Deep River will host weekly support groups for parents of young children. Parents have opportunity to socialize and talk about family challenges while toddlers play. The Parent Resource Coordinator will present a new parenting theme each week and invite parents to browse the extensive Parent Resource Library. Toddlers will enjoy free play and art exploration. Each session will include a seasonal circle with songs, yoga and finger-plays, followed by a shared snack.

“Outstanding Ones” for children under two, will meet Tuesdays from Feb. 7 to April 4. The group gathers from 10:30 to 11 a.m. and the program costs $45 for Tri-Town residents.

“Terrific Twos” for children 24-36 months, will meet Wednesdays from Feb. 8 to April 5 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. and costs $60 for Tri-Town residents.

Call 860-526-3600 to reserve your spot or register and pay securely online at www.tritownys.org.

Tri-Town Youth Services supports and advances the families, youth and communities of Chester, Deep River and Essex. They coordinate and provide resources needed to make positive choices, reduce substance abuse, and strengthen the relationships that matter most. Discover more programs and information for families at www.tritownys.org.