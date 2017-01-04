Winter Lecture Series Offered on ‘Connecticut’s Early Transportation History,’ Starts Jan. 15

by

ESSEX – Explore Connecticut’s early transportation history in “Planes, Trains & Automobiles,” a lecture series presented by Essex Historical Society and Essex Meadows, Sundays, January 15, 22 and 29, at 3 p.m. Each illustrated talk will feature in-depth discussion of our state’s modes, methods and mechanics of travel, often making transportation history on a national scale. All lectures are held at Essex Meadows, 30 Bokum Road, at 3 p.m. on those Sundays. The programs are free and open to the public.

The series begins on Sunday, Jan. 15 at 3 p.m. with “The Age of Rail in Connecticut.” The illustrated talk will be led by our knowledgeable colleagues from Valley Rail Road a.k.a. Essex Steam Train & Riverboat. Their discussion will concentrate on the rise of the steam engine in the 19th century, the network of rail lines crisscrossing the state and its eventual eclipse by an auto-based culture, among other factors.

On Sunday, Jan. 22 at 3 p.m., Richard DeLuca will present “From Paved Roads to Public Money: The Rise of the Automobile in Connecticut.” This illustrated lecture premiers material of a book presently in production by Mr. DeLuca, an independent historian with the Association for the Study of Connecticut History. Exploring the state’s connection to the auto culture picks up where his last popular history, “Post Roads to Iron Horses,” left off.

The series concludes on Sunday, Jan. 29 at 3 p.m., as Jerry Roberts will address “Connecticut’s Early Aviation History.” Mr. Roberts’s illustrated talk will feature the state’s early connections to pioneering aircraft, notable aviators and significant aviation production. While the talk has a statewide focus, it will address local aviation history, such as the production of WWII gliders at the Pratt-Read factory in Ivoryton. As present Executive Director of the New England Air Museum in Windsor Locks, Mr. Roberts is familiar to many as the former Executive Director of the Connecticut River Museum.

Co-sponsored by Essex Historical Society and Essex Meadows, the winter lecture series is playfully titled “Planes, Trains and Automobiles: CT’s Early Transportation History.” All lectures are held in beautiful Hamilton Hall, Essex Meadows, 30 Bokum Road, Essex. Free and open to the public. Refreshments.

More information can be found at www.essexhistory.org or by calling Essex Historical Society, 860-767-0681.