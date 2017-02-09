A La Carte: Preparing Perfect (Eggplant) Parmagiana

by

It has been a long winter punctuated by a couple of visits to California and the march in DC

I have found that these quick visits that require long plane trips make me sick. Literally. A vicious head cold arrived from a flight from Kennedy to San Diego and the red-eye back home in six days. A drive to DC and back, still nursing that cold, dropped me like a stone with an almost-three-week flu-ish illness. (Yes, I got my flu shot in October. I really didn’t know there are other flu-like flus. Now I know there are.)

In any case, it is over, pretty much. And it’s time for dinner parties. I had made lots of Bolognese and froze the sauce so there would be enough for the winter. One couple said that would be great, but did I know that he is a vegetarian. Those of us carnivores figure once you figure out the meat, everything else falls into place, so the dinner called for a change-up.

What shall I make, I wonder?

What is even better than Bolognese?

Eggplant parm, of course, with a big salad, garlic bread and, perhaps, a blueberry (or apple) pie., This recipe comes to me from my ex-neighbor, Kathy, who got it from the Fatone family. Evidently, Sam Gejdenson used to make the Fatone family recipe to great fanfare. It is beyond delicious.

Eggplant Parmagiana

2 and one-half pounds eggplant

2 cups all-purpose flour

6 to 7 large eggs, lightly beaten

3 cups finely ground breadcrumbs or panko (

One-quarter to one-half pound thinly sliced provolone cheese

One-quarter cup freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese

4 cups or more marinara (use a very good jarred sauce or the recipe below)

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper or silicone pads.

Insert slicing disc, adjusted to 4 mm, into the large work bowl of the Cuisinart. Slice the eggplant into rounds. (If you do not have this food processor, use a very sharp knife and slice the eggplant into rounds or ovals.)

Put flour, eggs and breadcrumbs into shallow individual containers. Dredge each slice first in flour, then in eggs, then in breadcrumbs. After dredging in each ingredient, tap the eggplant to remove any excess. Arrange eggplant in single layers on both sheets. Bake in oven for 20 minutes. (The recipe says to flip them halfway through, but I don’t.)

When eggplant is done, take the pans from the oven and reduce oven temperature to 375 degrees. In two 13-inch by 9-inch pans, begin to layer the eggplant, beginning with a ladle of marinara, then eggplant, then provolone, followed marinara, eggplant and provolone until done. Top with a layer of Parmigiano-Reggiano. Bake until cooked through, about 15 to 20 minutes.

Easy and Delicious Marinara

This is my go-to recipe. If you use it with pasta, by the time your pasta water is boiling, the red sauce is ready.

Yield: enough for eggplant parm with some leftover to have with eggs the next morning.

4 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 large onion, chopped fine

4 large garlic cloves, minced

2 28-ounce cans excellent whole canned tomatoes (I use Muir Glen, available at BJs)*

Salt and pepper, to taste

Few shakes of red pepper flakes (optional)

In a large skillet, warm olive oil over medium heat. Pour in onions and saute until just translucent, about 5 to 6 minutes. Add garlic and cook for another 2 to 3 minutes. Pour in tomatoes and cook for about 10 minutes. Season with salt and pepper, to taste. Add red pepper flakes, if you like it a bit spicy.

*I now puree the tomatoes in my blender or food processor. If you like it chunkier, use a potato masher or your hands to the chunkier you like it.