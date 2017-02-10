High Hopes Offers “VetTogether” Family Day Open House, Sunday

by

AREAWIDE — High Hopes, IAVA, Equus Effect and Team RWB Groton are hosting a “VetTogether” Family Day Open House at High Hopes on Sunday, Feb. 12, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

High Hopes will present an introduction to the Equus Effect Program during which attendees will spend around 90 minutes interacting with the horses and enjoying time with fellow Connecticut veterans and families.

This program, which takes place on High Hopes’ 120-acre property in Old Lyme, introduces veterans, families and High Hopes supporters to working with horses and will be followed by lunch.

High Hopes Therapeutic Riding is located at 36 Town Woods Rd., Old Lyme CT 06371

RSVP at the IAVA Event Page

For more information, contact Megan Ellis at mellis@highhopestr.org