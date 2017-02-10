Letter to the Editor: Valley Shore Clergy Association Stands in Solidarity with Immigrants, Refugees

by

To the Editor:

We, a group of interfaith clergy from many religious streams and beliefs, feel called to express our support for refugees, immigrants, asylum-seekers, and others who wish to live in the “land of the free and the home of the brave.” Our sacred texts provide the lens through which we view the world around us; these teachings affirm the following shared values across faith traditions:

• Every single human being is created in the image of God (Genesis 1:28), and we support the integrity and sanctity of every individual.

• We heed the teaching of Leviticus: “When a stranger resides with you in your land, you shall not wrong him. The stranger who resides with you shall be to you as one of your citizens; you shall love him as yourself, for you were strangers in the land of Egypt.” (Leviticus 19:33-34)

• We are instructed to “Love your neighbor as yourself (Leviticus 19:18),” and thus to treat others how we wish to be treated.

• We are obligated to follow the prophetic call: “And what does the Eternal require of you? To act justly and to love mercy and to walk humbly with your God.” (Micah 6:8)

• We are reminded of basic human kindness and compassion: “For I was hungry and you gave me something to eat, I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink, I was a stranger and you invited me in.” (Matthew 25:35)

We are all immigrants or descendants of immigrants. We have all known what it is to be the stranger. Safety and security of all is critical, and we understand the importance of appropriate and thorough vetting of all those who wish to be part of America. However, fear cannot dictate our values. Rather, we are reminded again and again that, when we reach out in love and righteousness, we are most secure.

We know all too well what religious bigotry has wrought in the past. History is filled with many reminders of the horrific destruction caused by hatred, persecution, and intolerance. Instead, we share a message of solidarity, understanding, and dialogue.

We denounce any laws or orders based on xenophobia, discrimination, or fear which run counter to our national interests. We are proud Americans, and we hold dear our country’s core beliefs in religious diversity, ideological diversity, and cultural diversity.

We call upon people of faith to represent moral conscience, compassion for all, and an overarching sense of justice and righteousness.

Sincerely,

Valley Shore Clergy Association

Rev. Martha Bays

The Congregational Church in Killingworth, UCC

Rabbi Marci Bellows

Congregation Beth Shalom Rodfe Zedek, Chester, CT

Rev. Robin Blundon, Interim Pastor

Northford Congregational Church

The Rev. Dr. M. Craig Fitzsimmons

United Methodist Church of Clinton

Rev. Laura Fitzpatrick-Nager, Pastor

First Church, East Haddam

The Rev. Dr. Jonathan H. Folts

St. John’s Episcopal Church, Essex, CT

Rev. Dr. Jan Gregory-Charpentier, Pastor

First Congregational Church of Westbrook, CT

Brett Hertzog Betkoski

Trinity Lutheran Church – Centerbrook, CT

Reverend Amy Hollis

Winthrop Baptist Church

Rev. Lee A. Ireland

Interim Pastor, United Church of Chester

Rev Charlotte LaForest

St. John’s Episcopal Church, Essex, CT

Rev. Joy Perkett

First Baptist Church of Essex

Rev. Suzanne Personette

Middlefield Federated Church

Rev. Kenneth Peterkin

First Congregational Church, UCC, Essex, CT

Rev. Geoff Sinibaldo, Pastor

St. Paul Lutheran Church, Old Saybrook, CT

Pastor Les Swenson

St. Mark Lutheran Church, Norwich, CT

Rev. John Van Epps, Pastor

North Guilford Congregational Church UCC

Rev. Cynthia C. Willauer

First Congregational Church of Old Lyme, UCC

Pastor Ryan Young

Living Rock Church of Killingworth