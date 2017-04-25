Acton Library Celebrates Annual Poetry Contest Winners at ‘Poetry Night,’ Tomorrow

by

AREAWIDE — The Acton Public Library will hold Poetry Night Wednesday, April 26, at 7 p.m. concluding its 23rd Annual Poetry Competition. Winning poets will read their compositions and receive their awards. The public is invited to attend.

The panel judges for this year’s competition were Barbara Batt of Old Saybrook, Mary Guitar of Lyme, Susan Murphy of Madison, Mary Volk of Old Saybrook, and Jane Ulrich of Guilford. Chief judges were Patricia O’Brien, Old Saybrook’s Poet Laureate, and Nancy Meneely of Essex.

The evening, celebrating National Poetry Month, and the poets’ prizes are sponsored by the Friends of Acton Library. All submitted poems will be on display in the library through May.

The library is open Monday through Thursday 10-8:00, Friday and Saturday 10-5.

Contest winners are:

ADULT PRIZES

1st PRIZE My Father by Mike Augusta of Deep River

2nd PRIZE How She Left by Lorraine Riess of Higganum

3rd PRIZE Tar by Mike Augusta of Deep River

GRADES 9-12 PRIZES

1st PRIZE Parental Boogie by Sophie Spaner of Deep River

2nd PRIZE Escape by Stefanie Guo of Madison

3rd PRIZE Turns Black When Wet by Julia Collins of Old Saybrook

GRADES 7-8 PRIZES

1st PRIZE Snowflakes by Mackenzie Kapp of Old Saybrook

2nd PRIZE An Alphabet of Self Reflection by Mia Katz of Branford

3rd PRIZE Seeds by Sophie Burdick of Deep River

GRADES 4-6 PRIZES

1st PRIZE Moon Haikus by Van Lampos of Old Lyme

2nd PRIZE Rude Awakening by Sheila Northrup of Madison

3rd PRIZE TIE Time by Margo Katz of Branford

Oak Tree by Philip Warren of Old Saybrook

GRADES 1-3 PRIZES

1st PRIZE Butterfly by Hannah Belknap of Old Saybrook

2nd PRIZE Valentine’s Day by Toyba Barasz of Old Saybrook