Celebrate Earth Day with Tri-Town and Bushy Hill, Sunday

by

ESSEX — In honor of Earth Day, Tri-Town Youth Services and Bushy Hill Nature Center invite families to get outside and explore nature together on Sunday, April 23, from 1 to 3 p.m. The Nature Center will be open, and Bushy Hill’s expert staff will be on hand to tell you about this very special place in Ivoryton.

The schedule for the event is as follows:

Guided Hike at 1:30 p.m.

Bow Drill Demonstration at 2 p.m.

Bushy Hill Nature Center is located at 253 Bushy Hill Road, Ivoryton

Suggested donation: $5 toward the Camp Scholarship Fund

Call 860-526-3600 to register.