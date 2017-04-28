Enjoy Family Pasta Night Tomorrow at Ivoryton Congregational Church

April 28, 2017

Ivoryton Congregational Church hosts pasta night tomorrow. Photo by Pawel Rekas courtesy of Unsplash.com.

IVORYTON — A Family Pasta Night will be held at The Ivoryton Congregational Church, 57 Main Street, Ivoryton on Saturday April 29, offering continuous servings from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Admission prices are as follows: Adults: $10, Children 6-12: $5 and Under 5’s: Free

Reservations are recommended.

The menu is: ziti & meatballs, salad bar, garlic bread followed by dessert with coffee, tea, and water.

For reservations and further information, call Isobel @ 860-767-8167 or the Church Office @  860-767-1004

