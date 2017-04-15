First Congregational Church of Deep River Hosts Community Sunrise Service, Two Morning Services for Easter

The First Congregational Church of Deep River at 1 Church Street, Deep River is holding the following services on Easter Sunday.
Easter Sunday, April 16
Community Sunrise Service at Mt. St. John’s Academy, 135 Kirtland Street, Deep River, at 6 a.m.
Two Services: 9 and 10:30 a.m.
Special Family Fellowship Hour: 10 a.m.
Visitors are welcome to attend any and all of the services.
For further information, contact the church office at 860-526-5045 or office.drcc@snet.net