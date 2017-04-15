April 25, 2017

First Congregational Church of Deep River Hosts Community Sunrise Service, Two Morning Services for Easter

April 15, 2017

Photo from Unsplash.com by Aaron Burden.

The First Congregational Church of Deep River at 1 Church Street, Deep River is holding the following services on Easter Sunday.

Easter Sunday, April 16
Community Sunrise Service at Mt. St. John’s Academy, 135  Kirtland Street, Deep River, at 6 a.m.
Two Services:  9 and 10:30 a.m.
Special Family Fellowship Hour: 10 a.m.                 

Visitors are welcome to attend any and all of the services.

For further information, contact the church office at 860-526-5045 or office.drcc@snet.net
