Ivoryton Congregational Church Hosts Easter Sunrise, 10am Services; All Welcome

IVORYTON — All are invited to join the Ivoryton Congregational Church at 57 Main Street, Ivoryton, for their Easter Day services as follows:

Easter Sunday, April 16

7 a.m.

A brief Easter sunrise service at the pond behind the church. This will be followed by an Easter Breakfast to which all are invited.

10 a.m.

Easter Celebration in the sanctuary of the church The story of Easter. The scripture will be the Easter story in Matthew 28:1-10. The sermon will be “At Dawn.” All are welcome.

Call the church office at 860-767-1004 for more information.