Leif Nilsson Hosts Sofia Talvik at Sunday’s ‘Concert in the Garden’

CHESTER — Leif Nilsson hosts a Sunday afternoon ‘Concert in the Garden,’ April 23, from 4 to 6 p.m., featuring Sofia Talvik at the Spring Street Studio and Gallery at 1 Spring St, Chester Center.

“Even though this young lady is from Sweden, I’d place her at the forefront of the American vanguard. One listen will tell you why and how,” says PopDose

Unmistakably Nordic in flavor, Talvik somehow still conforms to American interpretations of her own original music, a North Sea siren blending sparkle and melancholy, creating a special niche of folk music that has been described as neo-folk.

She is a veteran performer with six full-length albums as well as numerous EPs, singles and tours behind her. Her songs go straight to the heart with lyrics of love and loss, and at the concerts she binds them together with personal anecdotes from her many tours in the USA and Europe.

Growing up in Sweden her music has always had a special tint of her Scandinavian heritage, making her a favorite among music lovers, but her 16 month, and 37 state long tour, through the USA (in an old RV) has moved her new album ”Big Sky Country” closer to the Americana tradition.

This adventure on the road spurred a lot of emotions, both those of triumph and joy, but also those of self doubt and defeat – all of which found their way into the songs. Living like a musical nomad, moving from place to place, slowly but steadily building her audience through her heartfelt and personal performances she got to experience the USA in a way few people do. The people she met opened their homes and hearts to her and some of them even made it into her songs.

”Her sounds dig deep into the heart and elicit something truly awestruck and amazed. One of the best and most intuitive songwriter on the scene; her music takes your mind to the scenes and sights she sings.” – Musicmusings and such

For more information on the artist, visit http://sofiatalvik.com/

This monthly concert series highlights eclectic international singer/songwriter artists from cool jazz to blue grass.

Gates open half hour before the show — first come first seated. Seating is Bistro Style in the amphitheater. The concert will be moved indoors in the event of inclement weather.

A $20 donation is appreciated. The event is BYOB – pack a picnic and bring your own wine or beer or buy it across the street at the Chester Package Store.