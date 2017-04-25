So Much to Celebrate at ‘May Daze’ on First Friday, May 5

by

CHESTER – The 26th annual May Daze celebration is First Friday, May 5 when all the shops, restaurants and galleries in town are open late with live music, art events, special deals, Mexican cake, Argentinian sparkling wine, local beer tastings and new lines of artisan jewelry.

This year, because May Daze falls on Cinco de Mayo, a number of businesses are adopting a Mexican flavor for the evening.

Strut your Mutt is staging “Connecticut Shelter Dogs Celebrating Cinco de Mayo” when rescue dogs will be up for adoption and margaritas and chips and salsa will be served.

A Mother’s Day collection of new Leiva jewelry featuring parings of mother/daughter necklaces and earrings, will be unveiled at Lori Warner’s and sangria and sweets will be offered. In the Swoon Boutique downstairs, it’s 10 percent off all Mother’s Day gifts.

At Maple and Main Gallery, “Little Gems”, a show of paintings, all 8”x 8,” all $200 and all newly created by the gallery artists, will open in the Stone Gallery where wine and Mexican dip and chips will be served.

Mini margaritas will be offered at The French Hen which is launching a new jewelry line by T. Jazelle, created on Cape Cod and perfect for Mother’s Day and graduation.

Dina Varano is offering unique jewelry for mom as well as unveiling new spring arrivals. In another nod to Cinco de Mayo, ginger/lime spritzers with be offered with chips & guacamole.

And, at the Perfect Pear, a festive piñata cake will be served and 10 percent off is being offered on a special selection of Cinco de Mayo-related merchandise.

To herald in spring, The Pattaconk’s ice cream shop will open for the season on May Daze and live music will be performed on the patio from 7 to 10 p.m. while Arrowhead will be playing at Leif Nilsson’s Studio and Gallery .

And for the younger crowd, Circle of Friends Montessori is hosting a May Daze open house from 5 to 7 p.m. featuring music, face painting, art projects and a planting activity with Cold Spring Farm.

C&G is celebrating its 10th anniversary with 10 percent off everything in the store. Argentinian sparkling wine will offered.

A wine tasting by Sunset Hill Vineyards in Lyme will take place at BlackKate Leather and at Chester Package Store there will be a tasting of local beers from 5 to 7 p.m.

At Lark, MaryAnne Delorenzo of Beach House Stained Glass and Jewelry will be featured and wine and appetizers will be served.

At Elle, everything will be 50 percent off in anticipation of a month-long closing in May for renovations and rebranding. A grand re-opening will be on the first Friday in June.

Come back to town Saturday, May 6 when the students in Rayna’s Dance Studio will perform selected numbers from their upcoming recital, “Love and Dance” at noon in the downtown.