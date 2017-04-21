Vendors Sought for Westbrook Historical Society Arts and Craft Fair, July 9

WESTBROOK — Vendors are wanted for the Westbrook Historical Society Arts and Craft Fair on Sunday, July 9, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Handcrafted or hand produced items have first preference.
For information, call 410 490 3223 or 860 399 6100.
