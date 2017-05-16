2017 Sailing Season Opens Sunday at Pettipaug Yacht Club

by

ESSEX — The Pettipaug Yacht Club will hold its formal commissioning ceremonies to mark the opening of the 2017 sailing season on Sunday, May 21. The ceremonies will be held on the club’s grounds, which are located on the western bank of the Connecticut River in Essex. All club members are invited to attend the club’s opening ceremonies. .

Prior to the formal opening of the club’s season, there will be a dinghy sailing race at 1 p.m. by club members.

All of the 300 plus members of the Pettipaug Yacht Club are invited be attend the formal commissioning ceremonies of the 2017 sailing season to be held at 5 p.m. on May 21 at the club’s headquarters on the Connecticut River.

The ceremonies will be conducted by the Club’s Commodore Dave Courcy and Vice Commodore Katheren Ryan.

Commodore Courcy has served in that position from 2016 to the present. Prior to that he served as the Vice Commodore and Rear Commodore.

In addition to being available for the general use of club members, Pettipaug Yacht Club also sponsors the Pettipaug Sailing Academy (PSA) during the summer months, at which young sailors are taught to sail.

The club also sponsors power boat instruction conducted by club member John Kennedy. If interested in joining the power boat classes or for further information, contact Kennedy at Kdesign@snet.net. Club membership is not required in order to attend the power boat classes.