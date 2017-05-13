Essex Boat Works, LLC and Carlson Landing, LLC to Present Proposed Marina, Restaurant Building Plans at Monday’s Zoning Hearing

by

ESSEX — Essex Boat Works, LLC and Carlson Landing LLC will present their finalized building plans for its Main Street property for review by the Town of Essex Zoning Board on Monday, May 15, at 7 p.m. The details of the plans will begin with the construction of a new marina building and accessory waterfront restaurant with Main Street access.

The business and property were purchased in February of 2016, by Richard (Rick) E. Carlson/Carlson Landing, LLC of Essex, Conn. Carlson purchased the property with the vision to preserve a very important piece of boating and Essex history while beautifying the waterfront area and supporting the economic business development goals of the town.

A team of expert consultants, Centerbrook Architects and Milone & MacBroom, have developed a proposal that complies with regulatory and code requirements. Centerbrook Architects has planned and designed a suitable year-round building to be used for office space, marina customers along with an accessory waterfront restaurant.

The design goal was established to keep to the historical look and feel of the downtown Essex area, specifically the nearby buildings. The new establishment, located on the Essex Harbor, will be an anchor for the town. It is a prime location for visitors from the water to dock their boats, visit the local restaurants and shops throughout Essex Village. The accessory restaurant will feature waterfront indoor and outdoor dining with a menu of ‘lite bites,’ small plates of upscale casual seafood selections.

One of the oldest remaining shipyards in the country, the location of Essex Boat Works predates the War of 1812, where the building of the U.S. warships was performed. Located in the heart of the historic Essex Village, EBW continues the legacy of top-notch customer relations and professional services including; marina, storage, service, brokerage and new yacht sales. A new office, marina building with an accessory restaurant are planned for construction beginning in 2017.