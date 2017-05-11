Essex Corinthian YC Hosts Annual Spring Party, May 20; Benefits Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

by

ESSEX — Continuing its tradition of supporting charitable events, the Essex Corinthian Yacht Club (ECYC) will host its Annual Spring Party to Benefit the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society on Saturday, May 20, starting at 6: 30 p.m. at the club on Novelty Lane in Essex.

What is better than to enjoy entertainment in a beautiful location overlooking the Connecticut River and do something for a good cause at the same time?

The event is supported by members of the Essex Corinthian Yacht Club, in cooperation with the Duck Island and North Cove Yacht Clubs. The Arrowhead String Band from Chester, with renowned local artist Leif Nilsson, has graciously donated their performance at this event to this worthy cause. There will also be a raffle and silent auction, and a few more surprises!

All proceeds will benefit the lifesaving work of the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/LLSBenefit2017atECYC

Questions? E-mail events@essexcorinthian.org

For further information, call Jean Little, Office Manager, ECYC at 860-767-3239.

The ECYC is located at 9 Novelty Lane, PO Box 759, Essex CT 06426.