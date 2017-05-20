Essex Land Trust Hosts Birding and Nature Walk in Essex Meadows Today

by

ESSEX — May is the optimal time to see and hear the many birds that have returned from wintering in points south. Many will be singing and claiming nesting territories. Come explore the grounds of Essex Meadows.

Essex Land Trust Board Member and birder Jim Denham will lead a casual 1 1/2 hour stroll that coincides with the peak of spring bird migration. All levels of knowledge are welcome. Essex Meadows will provide refreshments at the conclusion of the walk.

Easy to moderate walking on trails. Bad weather cancels. The event takes place Saturday, May 20, 10 am. Meet at Essex Meadows Main Building Entrance.