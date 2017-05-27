Famed Re-creation of Adriaen Block’s Boat ‘Onrust’ to Arrive at RiverFare, June 1

by

ESSEX — The Connecticut River Museum announces that the re-creation of Adriaen Block’s Onrust will arrive on Thursday, June 1, between 6 and 7 p.m. at the Museum’s popular RiverFare.

In 1614 the Dutch explorer and his crew investigated coastal New York, Long Island, Connecticut, and Rhode Island in pursuit of developing trade partnerships with Native Americans. Block became the first known European to travel up the Connecticut River to just north of Hartford (a distance of approximately 60 miles from Long Island Sound).

The re-created Onrust was launched in 2009 by The Onrust Project, an all-volunteer non-profit out of New York, which built the vessel after painstakingly researching traditional Dutch shipbuilding techniques. For the first time, the Museum and the Project have partnered to bring the vessel to Connecticut.

The vessel will follow much of the same path that Block took in 1614. It will depart from Kingston, NY, travel to New York Bay, traverse the treacherous Hell Gate, enter Long Island Sound and sail to the mouth of the Connecticut River.

On June 1 the Onrust will complete the last leg of its journey. At 5 p.m., it will depart Saybrook Point Inn, Marina & Spa and will begin to travel up the Connecticut River, which Block named the Versche, or Fresh River. Viewing of the vessel can take place from the Inn (a perfect reason to enjoy a drink and some food at Fresh Salt) or at the Connecticut River Museum.

The Onrust will arrive during the first hour of RiverFare which will feature 16 different area restaurants and six Connecticut Micro Breweries. Essex’s very own Sailing Masters of 1812 will provide fanfare as the historic vessel approaches the Museum’s dock.

The Onrust will be a floating exhibit at the Museum through early October. She will be opened for dockside tours, school and Scout programs, along with public cruises and charters.

For more information on the Connecticut River Museum, the Onrust, and RiverFare, visit the Museum’s website. Special thanks to Saybrook Point Inn, Marina & Spa, Essex Meadows, the Sailing Masters of 1812, and The Onrust Project for their effort in arranging the vessel’s arrival.

The Connecticut River Museum is located on the Essex waterfront at 67 Main Street in Essex and is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Museum, located in the historic Steamboat Dock building, offers exhibits and programs about the history and environment of the Connecticut River. For a full listing of Museum programs or to buy tickets for the Onrust, RiverFare, and many other events go to www.ctrivermuseum.org or call 860-767-8269.