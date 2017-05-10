Friends of Essex Library Host Annual Spring Book Sale, May 20 & 22

ESSEX — The Friends of Essex Library host their Annual Spring Book Sale on Saturday, May 20, and Monday, May 22. Doors will open Saturday at 9 a.m.
Hardcovers are priced at $2; paperbacks at $1. From 3 to 4 p.m. books will sell for half price.
“Fill your Bag for $5” will run from 4 to 5 p.m. for all books except those specially priced.
You are invited to bring your own tote or paper bag. Free paper bags will be available at the library.
The “Fill your Bag for $5” sale will continue on Monday, May 22 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Free bags will again be provided, if needed
Unique to this sale is a collection of 30 Life magazines from the 1930’s and 40’s, featuring everyone from Winston Churchill to Roy Rogers and Trigger. Each is in a plastic sheet protector and priced between$3 -$5.
Also available for sale will be a jazz aficionado’s collection of 150 CDs, from Diana Krall and Hoagy Carmichael to Starbucks and Pottery Barn choices, each for $1.00.
Additional special offerings, including a large collection of signed books and books of particular
interest, can be viewed on the Essex Library website.
Click HERE for more information.
In addition to the books for purchase, there will be a large number of board games from which to choose.