It’s ‘First Friday’ Next Friday in Chester, June 1!

CHESTER – Live music, homemade vin d’orange, a revamped store and restaurant, pottery show, new jewelry collections, sale on spring and summer scarves, cosmopolitans, wine tastings, French Fizz cocktails and art openings are all part of First Friday, June 2, from 5 to 8 p.m.

Homemade vin d’orange and orange-thyme cookies are being offered at the Perfect Pear while the former Elle Design, now Harvest Moon, will reveal its newly renovated space with a mixed media art opening, live music and wine tasting.

There are changes at Good Elephant, too, which has moved upstairs under new ownership while L&E has returned to the downstairs space and is celebrating by serving First Friday French Fizz cocktails. Complimentary bar snacks at the bar from 5 to 6:30.

The opening reception for a solo show of oil paintings of New England scenes by Rhode Island artist Vanessa Piche is being featured in Maple and Main’s Stone Gallery from 5:30 to 8 p.m. There will be wine and food. View the Spring exhibit and “Little Gems’ show of 8×8 paintings.

At Leif Nilsson Spring Street Gallery, listen to Arrowhead play and view the Nilsson & Newton show which closes after this weekend.

A “Dive into Summer” party is taking place at French Hen with the launching of a jewelry line from Spain, 10 percent off all Simon Pearce pieces and the serving of mini sparkling cosmopolitans.

Lark is offering spring/summer scarves for $15 each and serving drinks and “something tasty” while BlackKat Leather is featuring a display of pottery by Julie Bonilla of Studio B Pottery in Haddam and serving wine.

Favorite rose wines will be served in a wine tasting from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Chester Package store.

Dina Varano collects beach and river stones to incorporate into her jewelry – her newest collection will be unveiled First Friday; wine will be served.

If you are a member of the Chester Historical Society or join by Friday evening, you are invited the society’s opening reception from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Chester Museum at the Mill.. Enjoy the Society’s summer-long exhibit: “Postcards and Three Notables.” Food and drink and a 10 percent discount in the gift shop are being offered.