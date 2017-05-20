Ivoryton Library Annual Book, Bake & Plant Sale is Today

by

The Ivoryton Library annual Book, Bake & Plant Sale will be held on Saturday, May 20 from 9 a.m.to 1 p.m. There will be perennials from members’ gardens, homemade baked goods and the big used book sale. Baked goods can be dropped off on Saturday morning.

New this year: Buy an Ivoryton Library Book Bag for $15 and fill it with used books from the sale for free. Bring it back to the sale next year and fill it for $5.00!

This sale is a great time to stock up on summer reading for all ages as well as goodies for your kitchen and garden. Support from those who make donations and/or attend the sale is much appreciated. For more information, call the library at 867-767-1252. The Ivoryton Library is located at 106 Main St in Ivoryton.