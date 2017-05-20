Ivoryton Playhouse Presents New Cabaret Series at Water’s Edge Resort, ‘Playhouse on the Shore’

by

AREAWIDE — Ivoryton Playhouse, in a new partnership with Water’s Edge Resort, will present a series of eight cabaret-style dinner theatre performances beginning Sunday, June 11, written for and performed exclusively at Water’s Edge. This original series will showcase the professional talent of Ivoryton Playhouse performers and musicians in four unique events.

This original series of four uniquely themed productions celebrate a broad array of musical styles and genres:

GREAT BALLS OF FIRE: Sunday, June 11 and Sunday, June 18

‘50s Rock N’ Roll and so much more.

A NIGHT ON THE TOWN: Sunday, June 25 and Sunday, July 9

Featuring the musical inspiration of New York City.

THAT’S AMORE: Sunday, July 16 and Sunday, July 23

Favorites from opera and musical theatre celebrating all things Italian.

SOUNDS OF THE ‘70s: Sunday, July 30 and Sunday, Aug. 13

Hits from the disco era.

Each evening will feature a professional cast of performers, in addition to a trio led by Music Director, Eric Trudel and directed by Carly Callahan.

Cast members include Marsha Ackerman, Schuyler Beeman, Carly Callahan, Billy DiCrosta, Amy Maude Helfer, Kate Hubbard, Emily Johnson, Mia Pinero, Jorge Prego, Michael Scarcelle and Charlie Widmer.

“We have put together some great talent for these evenings, including cast members from our season, to bring the Water’s Edge audience a night of entertainment that they won’t forget,” said Jacqui Hubbard, Artistic Director of Ivoryton Playhouse.

Water’s Edge, previously known as Bill Hahn’s Hotel, was an entertainment destination in the 1940s and 50s and featured both up-and-coming singers and stars such as Henry Youngman, Art Carney and Barbra Streisand. “We’re thrilled to revive the wonderful provenance of this resort, and look forward to entertaining a new audience inspired by Bill Hahn’s delightful evenings here decades ago”, said Hubbard.

Tickets are $69 per person, including dinner and the show, and can be purchased by calling Water’s Edge Resort at 860-399-5901. Tickets are not available through the Ivoryton Playhouse website or theatre box office.

For more information, visit watersedgeresortandspa.com.