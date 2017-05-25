Letter to the Editor: Essex Garden Club Expresses Thanks to May Market Donors

by

To the Editor:

On Saturday May 13th in Town Park the Essex Garden Club held its 65th May Market. The Silent Auction Committee of May Market would like to thank our area merchants, friends and artists for the incredible generosity they showed in supporting this year’s Silent Auction. They are:

Abby’s Place Restaurant, Acer Gardens, Aegean Treasures, Ashleigh’s Garden, Bartlett Tree Experts, Black Seal, Blue Hound Cookery, Connecticut River Publishing Co., Copper Beech Inn, Cortland Park Cashmere, Ron Cozzolino, De Paula Jewelers, Dough on Main, Essex Olive Oil Company, Essex Winter Series, Goodspeed Musicals, Haystacks, Ivoryton Playhouse, Marily MacKinnon Interior Design, Wendy and John Madsen, Charlotte Meyer Design, Musical Masterworks, New Earth Acupuncture, One N Main, Jeanette Pollard, Pough Interiors, Patricia Spratt for the Home, 1738 Farm, That’s the Spirit Shoppe, The Valley Railroad Company, Weekend Kitchen, and Weltner’s Antiques and Art.

With thanks.

Sincerely,

Dawn Boulanger, Alyson Danyliw, Genie Devine, Marily MacKinnon

The Essex Garden Club

May Market Silent Auction Committee