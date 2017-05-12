‘Maple & Main’ Offers Moms a Treat (or Two!) on Mother’s Day

by

CHESTER– Bring your mother to Maple and Main Gallery Sunday where she – and you – will be served mimosas, chocolate-covered strawberries and other chocolate treats from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Little Gems show in the Stone Gallery on the lower level is filled with 8”x 8” paintings, all $200 and perfect for gifts as are the paintings in our Small Works Gallery on the main floor. There are also gift certificates and reasonably priced original, unframed works for sale.

Or, maybe you’re a mom. If so, just come by and spend some quality time with art – you deserve it!