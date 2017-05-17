‘Nilsson & Newton’ Exhibition on View at Spring Street Gallery

by

CHESTER — Leif Nilsson Spring Street Studio and Gallery at One Spring Street, Chester, presents Nilsson & Newton, a special exhibit of paintings by Leif Nilsson and sculptures by Richard Newton.

Nilsson works with oil paint on canvas and Newton works with shaped and painted steel. The exhibit will be open from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays and other times by appointment through June 4, 2017.

Oil paint on steel 52 x 168 inches by Richard Newton

Mdina, Malta – spring afternoon oil 12 x 18 inches by Leif Nilsson 2017 ©