Townwide Tag Sale Today Brings Hundreds to Chester

CHESTER — Chester’s 27th Annual Townwide Tag Sale takes place today, Saturday, May 27– sales open at 8 a.m. and end by 3 p.m.(or earlier). The event is rain or shine.

You’ll find well over 50 tag sales throughout the entire town of Chester, in residences and businesses.

As you enter town, you will see friendly volunteers selling maps (a $1) that will give you the locations of everyone hosting a tag sale. Spend more time with the maps and less time trying to find the sales by randomly driving around– although, that is fun, too.

Make a day of it and enjoy all that the Town of Chester has to offer.

When you are ready to take a break, restaurants will welcome you with coffee, fresh baked treats, and great food any time of day. The downtown merchants – some of them new like Black Leather, The French Hen, Strut the Mutt and The Perfect Pear – will welcome you with open arms, with shelves stocked with specials, and galleries filled with unique objects of desire. Don’t forget to pick up a loaf or two of Simon’s well-known bread.

A one-day show of unframed, original art by Maple and Main artists will be held today in conjunction with the Townwide Tag Sale when over 150 works on paper, board and canvas will be offered from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. The show will be under a tent at the gallery entrance and on the porch and offers visitors a chance to buy paintings for less and choose their own frames to complement their homes. Visit Mapleandmaingallery.com to view a selection of works in the show.

The downtown area is revitalized – check out the new bridge (or bridgework) and sidewalks. If you want to learn about the town, walk into the Chester Historical Society’s Museum at the Mill in the center of town where you can learn about the Life and Industry along the Pattaconk. Walk up to the Chester Meeting House or simply stroll about and enjoy the day.

The first such event of its kind in the Lower Connecticut River Valley, the Chester Townwide Tag Sale was started by a group of Chester merchants in the mid-90’s and was run by the Merchants Group for several years. In 2003, the Chester Historical Society took over the event and ran it for the next seven years. The event is now organized by Chester Republican Town Committee, who have been running it for the past five years.

Proceeds from listing fees, map sales, and advertising on the map are used to promote the event throughout Connecticut. Net proceeds from this event benefit the Chester Republican Town Committee’s general fund.

If you have questions or require more information, email kris.seifert@gmail.com or phone 860-526-8440 / 714-878-9658.

