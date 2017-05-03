Tri-Town Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition Hosts Community Breakfast, Discussion, May 10

by

TRI-TOWNS — Tri-Town Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition will host a Community Breakfast and Discussion on May 10, 8 to 9:30 a.m., at Camp Hazen YMCA (204 Main St., Chester).

All are welcome to join this important conversation about teen drug and alcohol use and local drug trends. Share your concerns, talk with neighbors about underlying causes and share ideas for connecting with youth and supporting healthy decisions and brainstorm solutions.

The Breakfast is free and open to the public. Call Tri-Town Youth Services at 860-526-3600 or email jennifer@ttysb.org if you plan to attend.