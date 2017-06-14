Acton Library Presents ‘History of the 1950s & 60s Through Music’  with Marc Black, Saturday

by

OLD SAYBROOK — Marc Black, recent inductee into the NY Chapter of the Blues Hall of Fame, has created an engaging and humorous program … and an opportunity for the audience to relive this colorful time in our history.

In his Saturday, June 17 presentation from 3 to 4 p.m., Black uses a wide range of popular songs including surprising favorites like Itsy Bitsy Teenie Weenie Yellow Polka Dot Bikini, great rock tunes like Blue Suede Shoes, and moving folk songs like Bob Dylan’s Blowin’ in the Wind.

And now, the program, which is part of the library’s Summer Concert Series, is being offered with a slide show that will slide you right back in time. This thought-provoking, multi-media show is bound to get everyone singing and feeling good about where we are…and where we’ve been.

If you have any questions, visit www.actonlibrary.org or call the library at 860-395-3184 during service hours of: Monday – Thursday 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., and Friday and Saturday 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.