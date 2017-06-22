Author, Journalist Susan Campbell to Speak This Afternoon About Her Book on Isabella Beecher Hooker

by

CHESTER — Chester Village West, an independent senior living community, concludes its Spring Lifelong Learning Program with a free-and-open-to-the-public talk by author and journalist Susan Campbell on Thursday, June 22, at 4 p.m.

Campbell will present her book, “Tempest Tossed: The Spirit of Isabella Beecher Hooker” and discuss its main character. The youngest daughter of the “Fabulous Beecher” family, Isabella Beecher Hooker was a leader in the suffrage movement, and a mover and shaker in Hartford’s storied Nook Farm neighborhood and salon. But there is more to the story – and to Isabella’s character – than that.

Campbell is the award-winning author of “Dating Jesus” and “Tempest-Tossed: The Spirit of Isabella Beecher Hooker.” She is a distinguished lecturer at University of New Haven and a columnist at the Hartford Courant and the Connecticut Health Investigative Team. Her work has been recognized by the National Women’s Political Caucus, New England Associated Press News Executives, the Society for Professional Journalists and several other respected journalism organizations.

Refreshments will be served. Registration is required; seating is limited to 40 people per lecture on a first-come, first-served basis.

To register, call 860.650.1815, email ChesterVillageWest@LCSnet.com or register from the community’s Calendar of Events page.

Editor’s Note: Located in historic Chester, Connecticut, Chester Village West gives independent-minded people a new way to experience retirement and live their lives to the fullest. Since the community was founded more than 25 years ago, Chester Village West residents have directed and embraced active learning. Within a small community of private residences that offer convenience, companionship, service and security, Chester Village West enriches lives with a comprehensive program that enhances fitness, nutrition, active life, health and well-being. Find out more at chestervillagewestlcs.com; visit the community on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ChesterVillageWest.