‘Circle of Friends’ Students Present African Art Exhibit at Deep River Public Library This Afternoon

by

DEEP RIVER — Join Deep River Public Library for a special art exhibit from the students of Circle of Friends Montessori School on Thursday, June 15, from 4 to 6 p.m. After studying African Art this year with their teacher, Chelbi Wade, the students, who range in age from 3 to 6 years of age, created their own works that will be on display for public viewing.

Light refreshments and snacks will be served.

While the art is not for sale, all are welcome to celebrate the achievements of African Art by these budding artists.

For more information, visit http://deepriverlibrary.accountsupport.com and click on the monthly calendar, or call the library at 860-526-6039 during service hours: Monday 1 – 8pm; Tuesday 10 am – 6 pm; Wednesday 12:30 – 8 pm; Thursday and Friday 10 am – 6 pm; and Saturday 10 am – 5 pm.